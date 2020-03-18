N. Korean Parliament to Convene Session on April 10

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's parliament will hold a plenary session next month.According to state media the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) will convene the third session of the 14th Assembly on April 10 in Pyongyang.The SPA, similar to South Korea's parliament, is the highest sovereign agency under the North Korean constitution. It holds a regular meeting around April each year to establish basic principles in state policy such as legal revisions, decide on personnel appointments for state agencies and also approve the budget.The upcoming session is expected to settle the accounts of last year, deliberate and approve this year's budget and also discuss legislation and policy decisions aimed at boosting economic growth.The 687 delegates of the SPA are elected from nationwide electoral districts.