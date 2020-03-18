Gov't to Allow Use of Disaster Funds to Help Small Biz, Vulnerable People

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Saturday the government will allow local authorities to use disaster-related funds to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Chung chaired a COVID-19 response meeting where officials approved measures to expand the use of disaster management funds.The prime minister said the country is facing an unprecedented crisis and all imaginable means must be mobilized to tackle the situation. He said the government will allow the use of disaster funds to assist small firms and business owners and vulnerable citizens impacted by the outbreak.These funds are originally restricted in their use and only allowed for disaster management and relief efforts.Chung said the latest decision is expected to allow 17 cities and provinces to utilize up to three-point-eight trillion won.The scale and details of support measures will depend on the situation in each region.Chung said the central government made this decision because it is urgently necessary to support the socially vulnerable and small-scale business people who are the hardest hit by the outbreak. Also, municipal governments have made such requests.