Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is not considering testing all travelers arriving from North America for COVID-19 as it will be doing for those from Europe.In a regular briefing Saturday, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that it is being discussed but for now, the government is not considering that option.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official in charge of containment efforts, said that infections continue to rise in North America and imported cases have been reported, but the government does not see the risk as high as Europe as of yet.The headquarters added that the situation overseas is being closely monitored including that in the U.S.