Gov't to Operate Temporary Shelters for People Arriving from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will operate seven temporary facilities with one-thousand rooms where travelers arriving from Europe will stay quarantined.South Korea will step up screening from Sunday regarding all arrivals from the continent in an effort to block the import of coronavirus cases.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Saturday that preparations are under way for the quarantine and testing of one-thousand individuals.Under the stepped up measures, Korean nationals and foreign visitors who are symptomatic upon arrival will be tested separately. Others who do not exhibit symptoms will stay at the temporary facilities. Depending on their test results, some will be transferred to hospitals and treatment centers while others will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.Over 200 personnel will be dispatched to the seven facilities to provide support.The government vowed to thoroughly oversee those who also test negative for the virus, asking them to stay at home for two weeks with civil servants monitoring them twice a day.These measures come as imported COVID-19 cases from Europe are on the rise.On Sunday, over 85-hundred passengers are scheduled to arrive in South Korea and the government believes around one-thousand are from Europe.