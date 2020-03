Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the daily growth figure falling below 100 again.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that as of 12 a.m. Sunday, the cumulative number of cases stood at eight-thousand-897 including the new cases.Of the 98 new cases, 54 were from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while Seoul and Gyeonggi Province reported ten and 16, respectively. Eleven cases were confirmed through enhanced quarantine and check-up procedures for passengers arriving in the country.The virus-related death toll nationwide rose to 104, while the number of those released from quarantine after fully recovering from the disease reached two-thousand-909.