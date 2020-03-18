KCNA: N. Korean Leader Oversees Test of New Tactical Guided Weapon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Sunday that its leader Kim Jong-un supervised a test of a newly developed "tactical guided weapon" the previous day.The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the test-firing was aimed at reconfirming the tactical characters and power of a new weapon system to be delivered to the Korean People's Army and demonstrate the characters and the power of the weapon to the commanding officers.Kim reportedly assessed that the "successive birth of the new weapon systems serves as a great event in making development and a difference in the North's armed forces."Kim also said, the new-type weapon systems that the North has recently developed and the tactical and strategic weapon systems in the development stage will make decisive contributions to realizing the North's strategic plan to make a radical change in the national defense strategy.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.It added the projectiles were launched from areas near the North's western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province, flying around 410 kilometers and reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 kilometers.