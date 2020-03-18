Kim's Sister: Trump Sent Letter to Kim Offering Coronavirus Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister reportedly said that United States President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Kim, offering help with the North’s fight against the novel coronavirus.In a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the North's Workers' Party, said that Trump explained his plan to develop ties between the two countries.She said Trump expressed his intent to "render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," saying that he was impressed by the efforts made by Chairman Kim to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic.Calling the letter "a good example showing the special and firm personal relations" between Trump and Kim, Kim Yo-jong said the North Korean leader also appreciated the personal letter.The sister, however cautioned that despite good personal relations between the leaders, nobody knows how much that relationship would change and lead the prospective relations between the two countries.She warned that "if impartiality and balance are not provided and unilateral and greedy intention is not taken away, the bilateral relationship will continue to aggravate."KCNA did not say when the letter was received.