S. Korea Begins COVID-19 Tests on All Travelers from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started conducting novel coronavirus testing for all travelers coming from Europe as part of efforts to prevent the entry of COVID-19 from overseas.Starting 12 a.m. Sunday, the government is enforcing the screening measure for both Korean citizens and foreigners arriving from Europe.Those with symptoms upon arrival will be immediately tested at separate quarantine facilities, while those without symptoms will be sent to seven facilities for testing in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.Those who test positive will be sent to hospitals or mild symptom treatment facilities depending on their health conditions.Those with negative test results who have arrived for a long-term stay will be required to go into self-quarantine at home or be isolated at government facilities for two weeks.If foreigners arrive here from Europe for a short-term stay and test negative, they will not be put into quarantine, but health authorities will check their health conditions on a daily basis by phone.The move comes as a growing number of people who recently traveled overseas have tested positive for the virus, many from Europe.