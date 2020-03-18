Culture Minister Urges Religious Facilities to Join 'Social Distancing'

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo has urged religious facilities to cooperate with the nation's "social distancing" campaign for the next two weeks in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The minister made the call on Sunday while checking quarantine efforts at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul.Park strongly urged religious facilities to suspend operations for the next 15 days, stressing the government's move to enforce "social distancing" is an inevitable step to protect citizens' safety and lives.The minister then appreciated Yongnak Church's decision to suspend its offline services and worship online.The minister's call came a day after Health Minister Park Yang-woo recommended that religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities that are susceptible to cluster infections suspend operations for 15 days until April 5.The government warned that it will issue an administrative order to ban gatherings if the facilities do not abide by related guidelines on business operations.