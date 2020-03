Photo : YONHAP News

The outflow of foreign capital from the South Korean market has reportedly surpassed ten billion dollars over the past month amid the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Center for International Finance's analysis of Bloomberg data, the Korean stock market witnessed an outflow of foreign funds worth ten-point-24 billion dollars for a period of four weeks from February 20, when the virus began to spread around the world.That's the second largest outflow among major emerging Asian markets after Taiwan, excluding China and Hong Kong.Taiwan saw an outflow of 13-point-two billion dollars during the cited period.