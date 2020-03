Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Science and ICT plans to seek a pilot project to collect national big data to develop medical services and new medicine.The ministry said on Sunday that it will join hands with the ministries of health and industry to collect genetic data and clinical information of more than 20-thousand people by 2021 under the project.The government plans to allow the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Korean Bioinformation Center and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information to share the data.The government will also support localization of materials and equipment used to analyze genetic data and the development of drugs and medical equipment.