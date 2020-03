Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said that 15 percent of the country's new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Saturday were people arriving from overseas.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), as of 12 a.m. Sunday, 98 new cases were confirmed the previous day with 15 of them people returning from foreign countries.Of the 15 cases, eleven were directly from Europe or the United States.Health authorities urged people to postpone or cancel non-urgent trips, noting that more infections are being confirmed among arrivals from Europe.The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at eight-thousand-897 on Sunday with 123 confirmed among people arriving from overseas.