Politics

Write: 2020-03-23 08:25:38Update: 2020-03-23 09:37:53

Officials, Soldiers Urged to Observe Strict 'Social Distancing' Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities on Sunday announced a set of strong "social distancing" measures for civil servants, employees of public organizations and soldiers nationwide, in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said during a press briefing that the Foreign Ministry will refrain from business trips overseas in line with the government's intensive two-week "social distancing" campaign. 

Park said the Defense Ministry will continue to restrict all enlisted soldiers from vacationing and staying off base, while the Justice Ministry will minimize the transfer of inmates. 

In particular, a special guideline for civil servants and employees at public organizations requires the expansion of telecommuting, flexible working hours and restrictions on after-work activities out of the home. 

Public officials are also required to minimize face-to-face meetings or briefings, and business trips will be banned in principle for the next two weeks.
