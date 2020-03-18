200 S. Koreans Stranded in Peru Likely to Return Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

About 200 South Koreans stranded in Peru after the country's border closure are expected to return home as early as Thursday.The South Korean Embassy in Peru said Sunday on its homepage that a flight has been arranged to evacuate the Korean citizens, adding that it will depart for Incheon International Airport from Lima at 2 p.m. Thursday, local time.The embassy said an 11 a.m. domestic flight has also been arranged to transport the Koreans from Cusco, a popular tourist destination, to Lima on the same day.Seven buses will take Koreans in other Peruvian regions to Lima for the repatriation flight.The Korean evacuees include tourists and volunteers operating under programs of the Korea International Cooperation Agency.Peru declared a state of national emergency on March 15th and announced a complete closure of its borders last Tuesday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.