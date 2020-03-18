IOC: Olympics Postponement An Option, Cancellation Not on Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday that postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics is an option, but a cancellation of the event was "not on the agenda."In a statement issued after an emergency meeting, the IOC then said that in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the IOC will start detailed discussions to complete an assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including "the scenario of postponement."The IOC added that it is confident it will have finalized these discussions "within the next four weeks."In an interview with the New York Times on Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach also hinted at postponing the Summer Games, saying they are considering "different scenarios."