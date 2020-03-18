Petition Calling for Disclosing Child Porn Suspect's Identity Draws over 2 Million Supporters

Photo : YONHAP News

More than two million people signed an online petition calling for the disclosure of the identity of a man who allegedly produced and distributed videos of sexual exploitation of minors using the Telegram messenger service.The petition was filed with the presidential office's website on Wednesday, two days after the suspect surnamed Cho was detained.The petitioner urges authorities to reveal the suspect's face and other personal information, saying he pushed young students into hell. As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, the petition drew a record two-point-14 million signatories.The previous record was a petition filed last year demanding the dissolution of the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the main opposition United Future Party, which collected one-point-83 million signatures.In most cases, the law prohibits disclosing the identity of criminals in order to protect their rights, but allows for exceptions when the extent of the crime is deemed grave or when the police believe it would be in public interest.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to disclose Cho's identity.