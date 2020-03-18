Trump: US Open to Helping N. Korea, Iran on Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intent to help North Korea and other countries in relation to the novel coronavirus.Trump reportedly said on Sunday during a briefing at the White House that he has told North Korea, Iran and other countries that the U.S. is open to helping with the coronavirus outbreak.Trump made the remarks when asked if he sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and what he mentioned in it.The letter in question was first reported by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, in a statement on Sunday, where she said that Trump had offered help in North Korea’s fight against COVID-19.Trump said that North Korea and Iran are going through something in relation to the virus, but did not elaborate further.