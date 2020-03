Photo : YONHAP News

A 93-year-old South Korean woman infected with the novel coronavirus has fully recovered and been released from quarantine.According to Gyeongsan City on Sunday, the patient at a nursing home in the North Gyeongsang provincial city returned home on Saturday after fully recovering 13 days after testing positive for the virus.She received intensive treatment at a hospital in Seoul and tested negative for the virus twice.A city official said the patient is the oldest person among recovered COVID-19 cases, adding she previously had symptoms of dementia but did not have any other underlying illness.