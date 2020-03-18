Menu Content

Some 300 Travelers from Europe Placed in Quarantine at Gov't Facility

Write: 2020-03-23 10:34:19Update: 2020-03-23 11:27:23

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 300 travelers who entered the nation from Europe with no COVID-19 symptoms have been placed in quarantine at a government facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. 

According to Jincheon County, a total of 324 travelers who came from Europe were quarantined at the Institute of Justice as of the early hours of Monday. 

At the institute, the travelers will be tested for the novel coronavirus and wait around 24 hours for the results.  

Those who test negative will be able to leave the institute. However, South Korean nationals and foreign residents will be obligated to self-quarantine at their homes for two weeks. Those who do not live in the country will have to do so at a government-designated facility.

Those who test positive will be immediately transported to a hospital or treatment facility.  

The move comes as health authorities said more infections are being confirmed among arrivals from Europe.
