Gov't to Take Legal Action against Churches Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Monday that the government will take legal action against several Protestant churches for violating the guidelines for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.Chung made the remarks during a meeting to discuss responses to COVID-19 in Seoul, saying churches are posing grave health threats to not only those attending services but the entire community by pushing forward with physical services.Chung said that the government's stern measures, including banning gatherings, should be imposed on churches that have ignored the virus guidelines.On Saturday, the prime minister announced an intensive "social distancing" drive, advising churches to suspend offline services and abide by a set of quarantine measures. The government warned that it will issue an administrative order to ban gatherings if religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities do not abide by the related guidelines.But some churches, including Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, pressed ahead with weekend services, going against some of the measures.