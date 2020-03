Photo : YONHAP News

The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen by 64 to eight-thousand-961.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the latest cases were compiled during the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Monday, extending the double-digit daily jump for a second day following 98 cases on Sunday.Twenty-six of the 64 cases were in Daegu, while Gyeonggi Province and Seoul reported 14 and six new cases, respectively. North Gyeongsang Province added two patients.The number of virus-related deaths in the country rose by seven to 111, while three-thousand-166 patients have been released from quarantine so far after making full recoveries.