Abe Hints at Considering Postponement of Tokyo Olympics

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has hinted at considering the possibility of delaying the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in case it is too difficult to host them in their entirety.Japan’s Kyodo News quoted Abe as saying at the Upper House budget committee session on Monday that if it is difficult to hold the Games in complete form, Japan has to decide to postpone it, giving top priority to the health of athletes.According to the report, Abe said the International Olympic Committee(IOC) will make a final decision on the matter and that Japan shares the opinion that the cancellation of the Games is not an option.Abe’s remarks come a day after the IOC said it will study various operational plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, including "the scenario of postponement."The IOC added that it is confident it will have finalized these discussions "within the next four weeks.”