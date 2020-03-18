Menu Content

Write: 2020-03-23 11:48:59Update: 2020-03-23 13:14:17

Busan Mayor Urges Central Government to Push for Disaster-Related Basic Income

Photo : YONHAP News

Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don urged the central government to push for the provision of disaster-related basic income amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On his social networking account on Friday, Oh said while he fully supports the objective behind the idea, such an initiative requiring a large budget to accommodate the entire population should be handled by the central government.

Stressing that unprecedented emergency situations call for suitable measures, Oh called for a "pair trawling" strategy of the central government providing universal support and local governments providing customized support.

The mayor urged President Moon Jae-in to actively consider the plan, as there's growing public demand and global trends are rapidly changing.
