Pope Francis to Deliver Special Blessing on Friday amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis will deliver later this week an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" blessing as the world is grappling with the spread of COVID-19.The pope announced on Sunday during his weekly Angelus message that he will give the special blessing, which is usually performed only at Christmas and Easter, on Friday from an empty Saint Peter's Square.In his surprise announcement, the pope said he invites everyone to participate spiritually through the means of communication.Reuters said the pope’s decision to make an exception and give the special blessing underscored the gravity of the situation worldwide, particularly in Italy.The pope also asked Christians around the world to unite in praying the Our Father prayer at noon on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.Italy’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped five-thousand-400. Last Saturday, the country recorded a surge in deaths from coronavirus of nearly 800.