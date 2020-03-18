UFP Calls for 40 Tln-won Emergency Relief Fund to Tackle Economic Fallout

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has proposed injecting 40 trillion won into an emergency relief fund to respond to the economic fallout resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.The amount is roughly two percent of the country’s gross domestic product.UFP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said in a news conference on Monday that a disaster emergency relief fund is imperative, not disaster-related basic income, which has been pushed by some provincial chiefs who are members of the ruling Democratic Party. The party head claimed that such provincial chiefs appear to be engaging in campaigning ahead of the general elections, taking advantage of the state of crisis.Hwang claimed that an emergency relief fund would be more practical in helping those hit hard by the virus outbreak as it would be given out at different rates depending on the level of financial loss and income.On the government’s emergency rescue package worth 50 trillion won to help small businesses ride out the downturn, Hwang said the move would only bring about more debt to businesses and the people.