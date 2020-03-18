Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

More Than Half of Churches in S. Korea Suspend Sunday Service or Hold Online Services

Write: 2020-03-23 12:44:44Update: 2020-03-23 13:31:13

More Than Half of Churches in S. Korea Suspend Sunday Service or Hold Online Services

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of all churches in South Korea followed the government's quarantine instructions on the first day of an enhanced "social distancing" campaign, by either suspending Sunday services or conducting them online.

The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Monday that out of 45-thousand-420 churches in the country, 26-thousand-104, or 57-point-five percent, didn't hold services or moved them online.

Most other churches that did carry on with services fulfilled their quarantine duties, while three-thousand-185 did not and were issued a government administrative order.

On Saturday, the government advised locations with a high risk for mass COVID-19 infections, such as religious venues, indoor sports facilities and entertainment establishments, to temporarily shut down until April 5.

The central government urged local governments to take steps to ensure the enhanced "social distancing" campaign is maintained.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >