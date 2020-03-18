More Than Half of Churches in S. Korea Suspend Sunday Service or Hold Online Services

Photo : YONHAP News

More than half of all churches in South Korea followed the government's quarantine instructions on the first day of an enhanced "social distancing" campaign, by either suspending Sunday services or conducting them online.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Monday that out of 45-thousand-420 churches in the country, 26-thousand-104, or 57-point-five percent, didn't hold services or moved them online.Most other churches that did carry on with services fulfilled their quarantine duties, while three-thousand-185 did not and were issued a government administrative order.On Saturday, the government advised locations with a high risk for mass COVID-19 infections, such as religious venues, indoor sports facilities and entertainment establishments, to temporarily shut down until April 5.The central government urged local governments to take steps to ensure the enhanced "social distancing" campaign is maintained.