Ruling DP Vows Full-Fledged Response to COVID-19 Fallout

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) vowed a full-fledged response to help the country overcome the economic fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic.Lee Nak-yon, the head of the DP's COVID-19 response committee, made the pledge Monday, during a party meeting. He said they would decide whether to provide disaster-related financial aid to the public within the next several days in consultation with the central government.Lee said a set of bold stabilization measures would also be announced at an emergency economic meeting led by President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday, and vowed to seek additional ways to help businesses and laborers overcome the crisis.DP floor leader Lee In-young expressed interest in a proposal made the previous day by main opposition United Future Party(UFP) chief Hwang Kyo-ahn, who called for the creation of a 40-trillion-won emergency relief fund to assist those in need, rather than a basic income for the entire population.Lee assessed that public consensus had been established on the need for expansionary policies and quantitative easing, and urged the government to swiftly put forth bold measures in the nation's fight against the pandemic.