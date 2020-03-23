Over 150 Travelers from Europe with Symptoms Tested for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 150 travelers from Europe with symptoms were tested on Sunday, the day South Korea began conducting COVID-19 tests on all travelers from the continent in efforts to prevent the virus' entry from overseas.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said on Monday that one-thousand-442 people arrived from Europe the previous day, and 152 of them said they had coronavirus-like symptoms.Those with symptoms are waiting on their test results at Incheon International Airport's isolation facility.The remaining travelers without symptoms were sent to state facilities for testing. Among them, six were released after testing negative.Those expected to stay in the country long-term who test negative will still need to either go into self-quarantine at home or be isolated at a government facility for two weeks.In response to a rising number of COVID-19 infections in countries outside Europe, including the United States, authorities said Seoul will soon announce measures to enhance entry procedures for travelers from those regions.