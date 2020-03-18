S. Korea to Continue Peace Efforts amid Letter Exchange Between US, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea vowed to continue efforts toward facilitating denuclearization talks with Washington and Pyongyang, and improving inter-Korean relations after the two leaders of the countries exchanged personal letters regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.At a press briefing on Monday, deputy Unification Ministry spokesperson Cho Hey-sil said Seoul considers the exchange of letters a positive development.The spokesperson, however, expressed caution when asked about Seoul proposing inter-Korean cooperation on tackling the virus, saying the situation in both Koreas and international aid should first be taken into consideration.Cho said Seoul maintains the position that humanitarian and mutually-beneficial inter-Korean cooperation for the right to health and survival of the people of both sides would be necessary.South Korea has been seeking to cooperate with the North on preventing a COVID-19 outbreak, but Pyongyang has not responded as cross-border ties remain chilled amid a prolonged stalemate in denuclearization talks.On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump sent a personal letter, expressing the intent to help the North fight against the new coronavirus.