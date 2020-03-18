Menu Content

S. Korea to Continue Peace Efforts amid Letter Exchange Between US, N. Korea

South Korea vowed to continue efforts toward facilitating denuclearization talks with Washington and Pyongyang, and improving inter-Korean relations after the two leaders of the countries exchanged personal letters regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

At a press briefing on Monday, deputy Unification Ministry spokesperson Cho Hey-sil said Seoul considers the exchange of letters a positive development.

The spokesperson, however, expressed caution when asked about Seoul proposing inter-Korean cooperation on tackling the virus, saying the situation in both Koreas and international aid should first be taken into consideration.

Cho said Seoul maintains the position that humanitarian and mutually-beneficial inter-Korean cooperation for the right to health and survival of the people of both sides would be necessary.

South Korea has been seeking to cooperate with the North on preventing a COVID-19 outbreak, but Pyongyang has not responded as cross-border ties remain chilled amid a prolonged stalemate in denuclearization talks.

On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump sent a personal letter, expressing the intent to help the North fight against the new coronavirus.
