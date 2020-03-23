Gov't to Toughen Measures on Arrivals from Areas Outside Europe

Photo : KBS News

The government will soon announce tougher quarantine measures for incoming travelers from regions other than Europe in a bid to block imported cases of the novel coronavirus.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official in charge of containment measures, said in a regular briefing Monday that the government is keeping close tabs and drafting stronger measures even though it believes the risk involving other countries, including the United States, is not as high as Europe.He said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also ordered strengthened screening of passengers arriving from areas other than Europe. Those measures will be announced in the near future.Yoon's remarks indicate the government is also considering whether to expand COVID-19 testing on all travelers from the U.S., where cases are surging.The U.S. has reported more than 30-thousand cases as of Sunday, the third highest in the world after China and Italy.South Korea has reported a string of imported cases from Europe and North America.