S. Korean Automakers, Electronics Giants Shut Down Indian Factories Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's leading automaker Hyundai Motor has shut down its plants in India, reflecting concerns over the new coronavirus pandemic.Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday that two plants in the Chennai region, with an annual production of 650-thousand units, have temporarily closed after the Indian government ordered a halt to business operations in the country's 75 virus-affected regions until March 31.The automaker's sister company, Kia Motors, is considering a suspension of its factory in India's Anandapur region, which may face a similar shutdown order.Last week, Hyundai and Kia halted most of their plants in the United States and Europe in consideration of worker safety and strict border controls.In line with New Delhi's latest measures, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have also temporarily closed down their respective plants in India.Samsung said its smartphone factory in Noida will close until Wednesday, while LG will suspend operations at its Noida and Pune factories until March 31.