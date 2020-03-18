Ruling Coalition's Satellite Party Delays Issuing Candidates List

Photo : YONHAP News

The satellite party of the ruling Democratic Party has again delayed the announcement of a list of candidates running for proportional representation seats in next month's general elections.The Together Citizens Party, a ruling party coalition, announced the postponement in a press release Monday, saying that it will recruit more candidates from the public health sector.The list was to be unveiled Monday morning after it was delayed the previous day.The party's election nominations committee will hold deliberations on public health sector candidates Monday afternoon.The satellite party is discussing more than 100 candidates, with over 30 from the ruling DP and four minor liberal parties.The other potential candidates are social and civic representatives. The party said many have applied and it wants to be thorough in its deliberations.Meanwhile the Future Korea Party, the satellite party of the main opposition United Future Party, has also revised its proportional representation candidate list, granting the number one spot to Yoon Joo-Kyung, the granddaughter of freedom fighter Yoon Bong-gil.