Opposition Satellite Party Confirms Candidates Backed by UFP

Photo : YONHAP News

The satellite party for the United Future Party(UFP) has announced its revised list of proportional representation candidates for the next month’s general elections, reflecting much of the main opposition party’s demands.The Future Korea Party(FKP) on Monday held a Supreme Council meeting and confirmed it had chosen 40 candidates.Among those the FKP initially placed in the top 20 spots, 12 were either missing or assigned to the bottom spots.Many of the people recommended by the UFP were placed higher compared to the initial list, including Yoon Joo-Kyung, the granddaughter of freedom fighter Yoon Bong-gil, and Yoon Chang-hyun, former head of the Korea Institute of Finance.The new list was drafted after FKP Chair Han Sun-kyo resigned last Thursday in protest over what he described as the UFP’s “intervention” in his reform-minded candidate-fielding process.The FKP was created in February as a satellite offshoot of the main conservative party in an attempt to draw votes that would otherwise go to rivals like the ruling Democratic Party during the April 15 general elections.