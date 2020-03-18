Teachers Demand Punishment for Members of Sex Video Chat Groups

Photo : KBS News

Local teachers are calling for a strict investigation into alleged sex crimes committed via the Telegram messenger service, after some teenagers were found to be among the victims.The Teachers' Association issued a statement on Monday demanding the maximum legal punishment for both the operators and members of the chat groups in question for sexually exploiting children and teens. They also called for the disclosure of the alleged perpetrators' names and other personal information.The association also emphasized the state’s role in providing treatment for the young victims, adding that education authorities should also draft preventive measures and related educational materials to distribute to students and parents.An association of elementary school teachers made a separate demand calling for the expulsion and punishment of any education-related public employees or would-be teachers caught engaging in digital sexual crimes.The teachers voiced their concerns as police began tracking down participants of online chat groups that distributed sexual exploitation videos involving women, including minors, following the arrest of the man who produced and sold content through the Telegram messenger app.Some women's rights groups estimate that around 260-thousand people are members of 60 similar Telegram chat groups where sex videos and photos are shared.