700 S. Koreans in Italy Apply for Chartered Flight to Return Home

Write: 2020-03-24 08:42:01Update: 2020-03-24 09:19:50

Photo : KBS News

Hundreds of South Koreans in Italy have reportedly applied for a government-arranged chartered flight to evacuate the coronavirus-hit European country. 

The South Korean Embassy in Italy and consulate general in Milan reportedly received applications for the flight until Monday and about 700 people applied. 

South Korean authorities plan to check the applications again and finalize the list of passengers by Tuesday at noon. The chartered flight will likely be sent later this month. 

Although the flight is arranged by the government, the passengers will need to pay around two million won per person. 

Upon arrival in South Korea, all passengers will be required to stay at designated facilities for four days to be tested at least twice. If anyone in the group tests positive, the whole group will be placed under quarantine for two weeks.
