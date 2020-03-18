Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Netherlands Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the Netherlands held talks over the phone on Monday and discussed responses and cooperation to cope with the global spread of the novel coronavirus.In the telephone talks, made at the Netherlands' request, Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that although Korea has seen a decline in daily new infections, the country has been actively taking measures to prevent the inflow of COVID-19 from overseas and community transmission.Kang stressed that Korea's tougher entry procedures for people from Europe, and the Netherlands' travel curb against Koreans, should not undermine essential bilateral exchanges and asked for the Netherlands' cooperation in that regard.In response, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said that he hopes the two sides will overcome the COVID-19 crisis along with the international community and continue to expand bilateral personnel exchanges and cooperation.Blok also praised Seoul's effective response system, including advanced test kits and the transparent disclosure of related information, and asked Seoul to share its quarantine experience and supply protective goods.The ministry said the minister agreed on the importance of cooperation between the two nations in the fight against the coronavirus and also agreed to continue close communication.