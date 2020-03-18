Trump: Asian Americans Not Responsible for Virus, Need Protection

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Asian Americans should not be blamed for the novel coronavirus and they need protection.Trump tweeted that "it is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world."Calling Asian Americans "amazing people," Trump said that the spread of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form.He added, “Asian Americans are working closely with us to get rid of it” and “we will prevail together.”The tweet comes amid rising reports of verbal and physical attacks on Asians amid the pandemic. Trump recently used the term "Chinese virus" instead of COVID-19, saying that the pandemic was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.