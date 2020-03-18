S. Korea, US Consider Video Conference for Defense Cost Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

With little progress in defense cost-sharing talks between South Korea and the U.S., the two are reportedly considering video conference and other communication formats amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus.According to a diplomatic source on Tuesday, the allies are continuing communication through email and phone since the seventh round of talks to renew the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) last week.The source said that the two sides are considering video conference and all other possible communication methods excluding face-to-face meetings, adding they will use those methods if the virus outbreak continues.The Foreign Ministry is enforcing a "social distancing" campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic by refraining from overseas business trips and offline meetings, instead using video conference and phone talks.