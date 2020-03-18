Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

S. Korea, US Consider Video Conference for Defense Cost Sharing Talks

Write: 2020-03-24 10:34:33Update: 2020-03-24 11:15:32

S. Korea, US Consider Video Conference for Defense Cost Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

With little progress in defense cost-sharing talks between South Korea and the U.S., the two are reportedly considering video conference and other communication formats amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus. 

According to a diplomatic source on Tuesday, the allies are continuing communication through email and phone since the seventh round of talks to renew the Special Measures Agreement(SMA) last week.

The source said that the two sides are considering video conference and all other possible communication methods excluding face-to-face meetings, adding they will use those methods if the virus outbreak continues. 

The Foreign Ministry is enforcing a "social distancing" campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic by refraining from overseas business trips and offline meetings, instead using video conference and phone talks.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >