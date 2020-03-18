PM Chung Seeks Public Cooperation in 'Social Distancing' Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sought public cooperation in the nationwide "social distancing" campaign to prevent further spread of COVID-19, saying one person's carelessness could inflict irreparable harm on another and even break down a community.At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Chung said he will mobilize all executive powers to enforce the enhanced "social distancing" campaign. Under this, he has advised religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities to shut down until April 5.While sympathizing with people fatigued from weeks of avoiding outside contact and anxiety due to the virus, Chung expressed concerns over the growing number of people slowly heading outdoors to enjoy the spring weather and nightlife.Referring to the World Health Organization(WHO) chief's recent warning that where one decides to go could determine life or death for another, Chung urged South Koreans to actively participate in the campaign for the country's children, community and safety.