S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Top 9,000, Including 76 Daily Additions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily jump in the number of COVID-19 cases remained in the double-digits for the third consecutive day as the tally topped nine-thousand.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), 76 additional patients were compiled during the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Tuesday, lifting the cumulative number of cases to nine-thousand-37.The nine-thousand mark was reached just 64 days since the country reported its first case of the contagious disease on January 20.Twenty of the latest cases, or 26-point-three percent, were people who recently returned from trips overseas, as the country is facing a growing number of imported infections.By region, Daegu reported 31 cases, while Gyeonggi Province added 15 cases.The death toll from the virus rose to 120, including nine people who died on Monday. A total of 341 people were newly released from quarantine, bringing the total number of those making full recoveries to three-thousand-507.Over 340-thousand people have been tested so far with 15-thousand-440 currently awaiting results.