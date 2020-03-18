19 People Test Positive for COVID-19 Since S. Korea Began Testing All Travelers from Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

Nineteen people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 since South Korea began testing all travelers from Europe on Sunday as part of efforts to prevent overseas entry of the virus.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said as of 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, 19 out of one-thousand-444 people who arrived from Europe on Sunday were confirmed to have contracted the virus.Out of one-thousand-203 travelers who arrived on Monday, 101 had symptoms and one-thousand-102 did not, all of whom are waiting for test results.Travelers with symptoms upon arrival are immediately tested, and those without symptoms are sent to state facilities for testing.Those expected to stay in the country long-term who test negative will still need to either go into self-quarantine at home or be isolated at a government facility for two weeks.