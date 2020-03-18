S. Gyeongsang Governor's Appeal Against Opinion-Rigging Conviction to Resume Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo's appeal against his conviction for online comment-rigging will resume on Tuesday.The Seoul High Court's proceedings will begin at 2:00 p.m., after it was suspended due to the new coronavirus and a regular reshuffle within the court.During the previous hearing in January, the presiding judge at the time had decided to reopen arguments from both sides in relation to whether Kim had approved the development of a rigging program after watching a prototype demonstration by power blogger Druking.Kim, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in, was sentenced to two years in prison last year for colluding with Druking to jack up "likes" on online political comments in favor of Moon and the then-main opposition Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the 2017 presidential election.The lower court separately sentenced Kim to ten months in prison suspended for two years for violating the election law by attempting to procure a consul general job in Japan for an associate of Druking’s in return for carrying out the illicit cyber operation.Based on grounds that the provincial government suffered a setback from his absence, the court granted Kim 200-million-won bail in April last year.