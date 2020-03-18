Gov't Takes Administrative Steps Against Facilities that Violate Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has advised more than three-thousand facilities across the nation to comply with new quarantine guidelines, while issuing warnings to more than 400 venues.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced on Tuesday that the government issued administrative guidance to three-thousand-482 venues the previous day, including 29 call centers, one-thousand-456 religious facilities and 101 entertainment facilities.It also issued administrative orders to 454 locations that seriously violated measures, 442 of which were religious facilities while 12 were sports venues.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s Director for Safety Communication Park Jong-hyun said these facilities failed to conduct temperature checks upon entry, have people maintain a distance of more than two meters, ban group meals and assign an official charged with quarantine efforts.Park said facilities that fail to observe quarantine rules will first face administrative guidance and those that continue to violate such rules will face administrative orders.The latest move comes after the government thoroughly inspected the implementation of quarantine rules at facilities with a high risk of group infections, including karaoke bars, Internet cafés, sports facilities, night clubs, private education institutes, sports facilities and nursing homes.