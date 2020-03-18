S. Korea Announces Quarantine Measures for Schools Ahead of New Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government announced a set of quarantine measures for schools nationwide ahead of the start of the new school year set for April 6.The Education Ministry said on Tuesday that schools will be required to prepare isolation rooms for suspected COVID-19 patients and seek ways to minimize crowding among students.Schools will have to check how many protective masks they have in stock not only for confirmed or suspected patients, but for all other students and school staff so that each person is provided at least two.Students with symptoms are advised to contact the school and stay home, while those who show symptoms during a health check in front of the school will be instructed to return home.Classroom windows are to be opened regularly for ventilation and students are recommended to be seated at the maximum distance from each other.