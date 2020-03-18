Financial Regulators to Provide Max Funds Sustainable Within Short Period of Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s financial regulators will provide financial markets with the maximum amount of funds that can be sustained within a short period of time.Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo revealed the plan on Tuesday as he laid out market stabilizing measures that were devised during an emergency economic meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in.At the meeting, Moon announced a 100-trillion-won emergency rescue package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Under the measures, a total of 58 trillion won in loans and securities will be provided to small business owners and businesses. That’s double the amount unveiled last Thursday.The government will also reactivate a bond market stabilization fund worth 20 trillion won, double the one created during the 2008 global financial crisis.Eun said the government will also pursue a capital call worth three trillion won Tuesday and start buying bonds from early next month.He said a total of seven trillion won in liquidity will be provided to the short-term capital market.