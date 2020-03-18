Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Financial Regulators to Provide Max Funds Sustainable Within Short Period of Time

Write: 2020-03-24 14:54:50Update: 2020-03-24 15:42:28

Financial Regulators to Provide Max Funds Sustainable Within Short Period of Time

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s financial regulators will provide financial markets with the maximum amount of funds that can be sustained within a short period of time. 

Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo revealed the plan on Tuesday as he laid out market stabilizing measures that were devised during an emergency economic meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in. 

At the meeting, Moon announced a 100-trillion-won emergency rescue package for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Under the measures, a total of 58 trillion won in loans and securities will be provided to small business owners and businesses. That’s double the amount unveiled last Thursday.  

The government will also reactivate a bond market stabilization fund worth 20 trillion won, double the one created during the 2008 global financial crisis. 

Eun said the government will also pursue a capital call worth three trillion won Tuesday and start buying bonds from early next month.  

He said a total of seven trillion won in liquidity will be provided to the short-term capital market.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >