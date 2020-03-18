Menu Content

Over Third of Wildlife Species in S. Korea at 'High Risk of Extinction'

Write: 2020-03-24 14:58:52Update: 2020-03-24 15:07:53

More than a third of wildlife species in South Korea are considered to be threatened with a high risk of extinction in the wild.

The state-run National Institute of Biological Resources revealed on Tuesday that 88 out of 222 wildlife species inhabiting the country, including birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, fall under this category in its revised Red List of Threatened Species.  

The category includes the third to fifth-highest classifications designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN)'s Red List of Threatened Species, namely, "Vulnerable," "Endangered" and "Critically Endangered."

The spoon-billed sandpiper, hill pigeon and Puan spine loach were among 11 species classified as "critically endangered" in 2019, up five from 2011.

The number of animals classified as "endangered" decreased from 36 to 34, while those considered "vulnerable" also dropped from 50 to 43.
