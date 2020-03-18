Police Reveal Identity of Illicit Telegram Chat Room Operator

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have revealed that the man who allegedly produced and distributed videos of women and minors being sexually exploited on the Telegram messenger service is 25-year-old Cho Joo-bin.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed Cho’s identity on Tuesday after holding a meeting of a deliberation committee tasked with the matter.The agency said it released Cho’s name, age and face after discussing whether disclosing the information would meet the public’s right to know and public interest, as well as prevent similar crimes.Cho was arrested last Thursday for forcing some 70 women, including 16 minors, to be filmed while they were assaulted and then distributing the videos on Telegram.The case quickly drew outrage and public demands for Cho's identity to be revealed after he was found to have reaped hundreds of millions of won in profit through the videos.More than two-and-a-half million people also signed an online petition on the presidential office’s website, as of Tuesday, calling for the disclosure of Cho’s personal information.Police will reveal his face on Wednesday morning when they transfer him to the prosecution.This is the first time the identity of a suspect has been disclosed by authorities in line with the special law on sex crimes. Previously, police revealed the identities of murder suspects under the special law on certain violent crimes.