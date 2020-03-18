Start of Baseball Season Pushed Back to Late April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's professional baseball league has further delayed the start of the 2020 season to past April 20 amid coronavirus concerns.The Office of the Commissioner of the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) and the presidents of the ten member clubs held an urgent board meeting on Tuesday and discussed the opening of the season, which was pushed back once before from March 28 to some time next month.The KBO board said the season would not start before April 20, considering the safety of players and fans as well as government guidelines on public health and overcoming the outbreak.Depending on the containment of the virus, preseason practice matches between clubs will begin from April 7 in view of the school semester kicking off on the sixth.Due to concerns about the fast-spreading virus, the KBO is currently advising clubs that have returned from overseas training to refrain from playing against other clubs and to restrict practices to intrasquad matches.