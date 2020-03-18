Menu Content

Japan Authorizes Middle School Books With False Claims over Dokdo

Write: 2020-03-24 16:30:47Update: 2020-03-24 16:43:41

The Japanese government has authorized middle school textbooks that include wrongful territorial claims about South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo. 

Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology announced on Tuesday that it authorized 17 textbooks that will be used by middle schools from April of next year. 

According to Japanese media, most of the books state that Dokdo belongs to Japan and South Korea is wrongfully occupying the islets. 

The last time Tokyo authorized middle school textbooks was in 2015 and at that time, social studies books had carried three times more territorial claims over Dokdo compared to the last authorization in 2011. 

Such moves came after the ministry revised teaching guidelines in 2014 to have Japanese schools teach students that Dokdo is Japanese territory.
