Biz Community Welcomes Financial Aid Package

Photo : YONHAP News

The business community welcomed the government's 100 trillion won aid package announced Tuesday for companies and financial markets jolted by the coronavirus outbreak.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed concern over a liquidity crisis not only for small firms and business owners but also large companies and staple industries.It said the latest emergency package contains the best possible measures to procure funds, and expected the money to quickly reach where it's most needed to help ease cash-strapped businesses.The Federation of Korean Industries also welcomed the support measures as the economic crisis is seriously spreading. It stressed that related procedures should be minimized so the funds are delivered swiftly to the hardest-hit areas without wasting taxpayers' money.The Korea International Trade Association positively assessed the aid package as demonstrating the government's resolve to overcome this difficult time.